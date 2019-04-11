GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

