Gilead Sciences (GILD) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 249,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,377. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $180,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 424,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 158,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

