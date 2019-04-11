Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,291. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

