Giant (GIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29,039.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00005032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $31.10, $33.89, $13.92 and $18.98. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $29,039.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00037270 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001899 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 4,547,757 coins and its circulating supply is 4,397,757 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.68, $31.10, $33.89, $20.33, $18.98, $11.91, $24.71, $70.83, $5.63, $7.59, $13.92 and $10.42. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

