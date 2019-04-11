Geron (GERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GERN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

Get Geron alerts:

NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.95. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 2,534.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Geron news, EVP Melissa Kelly Behrs sold 120,635 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $241,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 539,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,536,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523,953 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.