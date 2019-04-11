Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,833 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ScanSource by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ScanSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,604 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

SCSC stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $987.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/geode-capital-management-llc-grows-stake-in-scansource-inc-scsc.html.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.