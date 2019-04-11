Gentherm Inc (THRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.43.

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 33.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 41,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $9,992,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,465.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 254,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THRM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.69. 2,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.26. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $253.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

