Genesco Inc. (GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $466.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report sales of $466.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $644.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.58. 305,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,287. The stock has a market cap of $791.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Genesco has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Genesco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Dennis sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $536,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,557.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,983 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

