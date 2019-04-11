General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Holdings Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in General Mills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Landmark Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In other General Mills news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 14,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $765,092.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,221.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,071 shares of company stock valued at $22,112,181. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

