General Electric (GE) Position Lowered by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 881,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

GE stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

