General Electric (GE) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -3.45

Press coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a coverage optimism score of -3.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected General Electric’s ranking:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

GE opened at $9.16 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

