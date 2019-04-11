GeneNews (GEN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

GeneNews Ltd (TSE:GEN) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 559,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,076,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $23.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.41.

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

