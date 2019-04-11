Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $59.02 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $59,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $554,204.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $402,731.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-has-59-02-million-stake-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.