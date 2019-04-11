Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,475,000 after buying an additional 4,457,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,730,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,055,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5,290.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,956,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,883,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,189,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,250,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.91. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $74.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $604,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-decreases-position-in-lincoln-national-co-lnc.html.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.