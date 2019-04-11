Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GXYEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXYEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

