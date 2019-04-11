Gabelli Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RPM International Inc. (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Gabelli increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Gabelli analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $71.00 price objective on RPM International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

RPM opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. RPM International has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.96%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in RPM International by 5,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,112,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,851,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,417,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,768,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,428,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.95%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

