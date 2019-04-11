FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum Issued By Capital One Financial (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NYSE:CPE opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 968.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

