Fulcrum Utility Services (FCRM) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.88 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.45). 1,181,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 662% from the average session volume of 155,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.75 ($0.41).

Separately, Shore Capital cut Fulcrum Utility Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.69.

In other news, insider Stephen Gutteridge purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,328.11).

About Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

