Fuel Tech (FTEK) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.90

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 18950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Fuel Tech news, Director James J. Markowsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,197 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 5.91% of Fuel Tech worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

