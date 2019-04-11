Friendz (FDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and DragonEX. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $69,836.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00339695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.01421421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00224943 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005238 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,137,860,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,068,345 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

