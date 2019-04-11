Fresnillo (FRES) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Goldman Sachs Group

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

FRES has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 870 ($11.37) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fresnillo to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,080.45 ($14.12).

Fresnillo stock traded down GBX 61.40 ($0.80) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 799.20 ($10.44). 1,866,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 737.60 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

