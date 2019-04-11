Freicoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $366.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Freicoin has a market cap of $225,510.00 and $366.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Freicoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000223 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00002001 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,476,453 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.