Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (FCBI) versus Meta Financial Group (CASH) Head to Head Review

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 15.90% 8.95% 0.70% Meta Financial Group 15.76% 11.61% 1.36%

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 1.98 $2.96 million N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $343.06 million 2.40 $51.62 million $2.81 7.44

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 1 1 1 3.00

Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 70.57%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

