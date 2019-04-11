Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.93 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

