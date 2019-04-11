Franklin Electric (FELE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 75,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,457. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,705 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $145,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $706,639. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

