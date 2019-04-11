Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays cut Franco Nevada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $73.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.39. 10,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $78.82.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,243,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,239,000 after purchasing an additional 494,289 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,542,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

