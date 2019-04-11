Fountain (FTN) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $173,214.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fountain token can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00337936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.01478469 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00222527 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,159,301,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,042,761 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

