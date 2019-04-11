Foundation Resource Management Inc. Reduces Position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Seacor makes up approximately 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacor were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CKH. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Seacor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seacor by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Seacor by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Seacor by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

In other Seacor news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $254,719.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,571.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CKH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,596. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $808.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.36). Seacor had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Foundation Resource Management Inc. Reduces Position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/foundation-resource-management-inc-reduces-position-in-seacor-holdings-inc-ckh.html.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.