Foundation Resource Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,783 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 16.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.3% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 507,435 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 793,875 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $53,938,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,814 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 959,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 472,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,066,701. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 66.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

