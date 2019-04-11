Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $23.62 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,526 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 5.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other Corning news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,203,480.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,767 shares of company stock worth $11,162,588. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,052. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

