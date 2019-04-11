Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 107,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

NYSE FBHS opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/fortune-brands-home-security-inc-fbhs-shares-sold-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.