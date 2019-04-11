Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Fortune Brands' shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is poised to gain from its solid product portfolio, inorganic activities and shareholder-friendly policy in the long run. In addition, the company remains focussed in strengthening its competency on the back of meaningful business acquisitions. Further, the company is steadily improving its cash position with time. However, rising cost of sales remains a concern for the company's gross margin. The company expects that continued material inflation, higher freight charges and integration costs associated with the Fiberon acquisition will weigh over its near-term profitability. It also expects inflation to adversely impact its business by about $55-$60 million in 2019.”

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $59.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 32.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 794,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 62,612 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

