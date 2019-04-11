Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSCT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

FSCT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.44. 402,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.40. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $101,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 10,131 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $266,647.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,795 shares of company stock worth $26,317,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,923,000 after acquiring an additional 45,170 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 115.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 505.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 305,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 254,909 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

