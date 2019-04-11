Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Analysts

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOMX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew T. Wiley acquired 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $50,534.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,311 shares of company stock worth $34,916. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOMX opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.70. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.