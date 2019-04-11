FNB Protocol (FNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $208,409.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $208,409.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00001449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00346480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.01416207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00223325 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005408 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

