Fmr LLC Sells 1,127,389 Shares of Bank Ozk (OZK)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127,389 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Bank Ozk worth $110,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,842,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,602,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,725,000 after buying an additional 3,635,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,190,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.08 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

