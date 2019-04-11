Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Coupa Software worth $116,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,944,000. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,562,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,852 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Coupa Software stock opened at $95.43 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $450,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,288 shares in the company, valued at $926,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $96,993.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,968 shares of company stock worth $28,222,753 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

