FlexShopper (FPAY) Coverage Initiated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 59,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $49,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 1,366.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 146,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,616 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 177,630 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers.

