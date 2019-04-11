Fiserv Inc (FISV) Stake Raised by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Fiserv by 6.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 463,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Fiserv by 12.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 128,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Fiserv by 106.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 209,805 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 94.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 13,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,167,978.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Buckingham Research began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.61. 509,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,625. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

