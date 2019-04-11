FirstCash (FCFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.76 million.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 11,093 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $985,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,554 in the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FirstCash by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

