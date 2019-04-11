First United Bank Trust Has $1.59 Million Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

First United Bank Trust cut its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $5,089,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,088.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $436,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,696.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,353 shares of company stock valued at $59,930,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $325.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.41 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Nomura raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Gabelli raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.61.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

