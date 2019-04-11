First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,639 shares, an increase of 829.3% from the March 15th total of 10,184 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEN opened at $22.38 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

