First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

