First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Shares of FM opened at C$15.65 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.45 and a one year high of C$23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.35000005564363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.12.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

