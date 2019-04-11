First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $4.73 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $111,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 224.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie set a $110.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,181,197.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $317,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

