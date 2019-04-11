First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of FR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 40.41% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,197,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,431,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,274 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,303,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 357,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 294,779 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,254,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,683,000 after purchasing an additional 285,074 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,527.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $510,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

