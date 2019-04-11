First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,175 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,628,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,046 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Corecivic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,175,000 after purchasing an additional 357,107 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 67,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Corecivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 21,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $439,683.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Corecivic Inc has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). Corecivic had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $482.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Corecivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

