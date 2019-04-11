First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (CE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,084,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,621,000 after purchasing an additional 369,361 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Celanese by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $101.81 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.02). Celanese had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

