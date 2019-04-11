First Hawaiian Bank Invests $232,000 in Momo Inc (MOMO) Stock

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Momo from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.45 million. Momo had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.62%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

