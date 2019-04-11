First Hawaiian Bank Buys 117 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 13,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $2,497,279.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $164,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,060 shares of company stock worth $11,042,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $187.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/first-hawaiian-bank-buys-117-shares-of-ansys-inc-anss.html.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.